UPDATE 3-Espirito Santo woes spill over to Angolan banking unit

LISBON, July 18 Financial problems at Portugal's
Espirito Santo business empire spilled further across national
borders on Friday, with Angola's central bank saying the local
division of Banco Espirito Santo would need a capital increase
to deal with bad loans.
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), Portugal's
largest-listed lender, is under scrutiny from investors and
regulators after disclosures of financial irregularities at
companies owned by the Espirito Santo family, the bank's largest
shareholder, which have raised the possibility of destabilising
losses at the bank, too.
Investors are watching potential liabilities at BES's
12-year-old Angolan unit as a fault line in an escalating affair
that has already roiled global markets and forced Portugal's
biggest telecoms firm to reduce its role in a planned merger
with a Brazilian rival.
Banco Nacional de Angola Governor Jose de Lima Massano broke
his government's silence on the matter, saying the BESA Angolan
subsidiary had problems with its credit portfolio.
"We have operations in an irregular state, so 'bad' credit
operations," Massano said in Thursday statements to the Angolan
parliament, which were emailed to Reuters on Friday.
He did not give further details on the type or extent of the
bad credit.
Massano said the problems at BESA - which is majority owned
by BES and is one of the most active lenders in Africa's
second-largest oil producer - would not pose a threat to
Angola's overall financial system.
"What is not at stake is either the guarantee of the
deposits made with BESA, nor the responsibilities which this
bank has with third parties, and much less the stability of our
financial system," Massano said.
The government of Angola, a former Portuguese colony, in
December guaranteed 4.2 billion euros, or 70 percent of the loan
portfolio of BESA, which has links to the ruling elite and
family of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
However, the guarantee lasts only until mid 2015, and some
investors have expressed concern that it could be diluted by
Angola's poor credit rating. Portugal's central bank says it is
sure BESA would honour its commitments, but Luanda has not
commented on the state guarantee.
Analysts say the Angolan state and state-linked companies
are most likely to take a larger stake in BES Angola as BES has
no capacity to subscribe to any capital increase.
Angola's disclosure comes as Portugal's establishment is
trying to assure investors that problems with the Espirito Santo
family empire - where at least two holding companies are
suffering financial difficulties, imminent bankruptcy
proceedings and restructurings - will not have a bearing on the
southern European country's financial stability.
Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Portugal reiterated that BES,
which raised capital in May, has sufficient capital reserves to
make up for any losses and added that the lender would be able
to tap private investors should it need a further boost.
"Preliminary contact between BES and international
investment banks, as well as interest shown by various entities,
investment funds and European banks show that it is very
probable that there could be a private solution to reinforcing
capital," central bank governor Carlos Costa told a
parliamentary committee.
And Portugal's stock market regulator said the exposure of
all foreign and local investors registered in Portugal to BES,
its units, and the Espirito Santo family companies was minimal -
257 million euros - compared with the 13 billion euros managed
by funds registered in the country.
Investors seemed to agree that BES could be a buying
opportunity. One banker who has worked with BES said there was a
lot of interest in the Portuguese bank.
"This isn't a clean situation by any stretch. But we haven't
had any complaints from investors (in the May rights issue).
"Everyone wants a piece of this. A lot of people are fishing
around," he said.
Another banker said investors still believed in the broader
recovery story of Portugal, which last spring emerged from the
international bailout it took during the euro zone debt crisis.
TRICKLE DOWN TROUBLES
Still, the Espirito Santo clan's troubles have had a major
trickle-down effect since they broke into the open. In May, BES
told investors that independent auditors had found
"irregularities" at Espirito Santo International, or ESI, the
holding company at the top of the Portuguese clan's business
empire.
It said the problems had left ESI in a "serious financial
situation" and that this would trigger "reputational risk" for
BES. ESI owns a nearly 50 percent stake in another company,
Espirito Santo Financial Group, or ESFG, which in turn owns a
20.1 percent stake in BES.
The potential losses at BES, which has identified its direct
exposure to family holdings at 1.15 billion euros, prompted
investor panic in equity markets across the world earlier this
month.
The bank has said it has 2.1 billion euros in capital above
minimum regulatory requirements to deal with any losses. But it
has not been able to quantify the potential losses, because it
is awaiting a restructuring of the Espirito Santo holding
companies to do so. BES shares reversed losses of more than 3
percent to end up 0.24 percent at 0.42 euro after Costa's
remarks, but have lost about 60 percent in a month.
Portuguese prosecutors said on Friday they were
investigating the family's web of businesses, and a group of
investors are preparing to file a lawsuit over the unpaid debt
of one of its companies.
Portugal Telecom has also been caught up in the
Espirito Santo woes. Earlier this week, the company said another
family company, a conglomerate called Rioforte that is 100
percent owned by ESI, had not paid back a 900 million euro loan.
The non-payment forced Portugal Telecom to cut back its stake in
a planned merger with Brazilian rival OI, and its shares have
plummeted to all time lows. Its shares lost 1.76 percent on
Friday, and are down about 40 percent since mid June.
Portuguese Telecom executives are now under fire for making
the loan in the first place. People familiar with the talks that
led to the loan said PT executives knew the Espirito Santo
family had financial problems when the telecom firm lent them
the money in April.
Rioforte, a Luxembourg-based conglomerate, is expected to
file for bankruptcy, according to people with direct knowledge
of the situation.
PT also faces a lawsuit by several minority investors,
expected to be filed on Friday, over its alleged failure to
properly gauge the risks of the debt.
"The executive board had to observe the correct distribution
of risks, a precaution that they failed to take, which resulted
in a suicidal exposure," Octavio Viana, the head of investor
association ATM and a representative of the shareholders, told
Reuters.
Portugal Telecom has declined to say why it invested so much
of its liquidity in one firm's commercial paper. Its merger
partner Oi has sharply criticised the Lisbon-based group for not
disclosing the loan earlier. Oi's representatives quit the
Portugal Telecom board when told of the debt.
