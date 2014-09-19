UPDATE 2-Swiss begin bankruptcy proceedings against Espirito Santo private bank

(Adds spokesman, Bank of Portugal on local unit)
ZURICH/LISBON, Sept 19 Switzerland's financial
regulator, FINMA, said on Friday it had initiated bankruptcy
proceedings against Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), part
of the Portuguese Espirito Santo family's collapsed business
empire.
FINMA had said earlier this month that it was investigating
the role of the private bank, in distributing securities and
financial products to the wider Espirito Santo group.
The Lausanne-based bank is owned by Espirito Santo Financial
Group (ESFG) - one of several holding companies of the Espirito
Santo clan that have been under creditor protection since late
July after buckling under massive debts linked to the troubled
family businesses.
"Recapitalising the bank through participation of the
current shareholders is not possible, as the parent companies of
the Espirito Santo Group are also insolvent," the regulator said
in a statement. "FINMA has thus initiated bankruptcy proceedings
against the bank and appointed a bankruptcy liquidator."
A BPES spokesman said the bank would not comment on the
decision nor disclose the size of its debt, adding that it was
now the prerogative of regulators and judges.
ESFG was also the biggest shareholder in Banco Espirito
Santo (BES), once Portugal's largest listed bank, which
had to be rescued by the state on Aug. 4 in a 4.9
billion-euro(6.31 billion US dollar) bailout.
The Bank of Portugal said in a statement it decided to apply
"corrective intervention" measures to the Portuguese subsidiary
of BPES, barring it from extending loans or investing in any
assets, as well as from accepting new deposits.
It also appointed two provisional managers for the
subsidiary charged with taking all adequate measures to preserve
the value of its existing assets and maintain liquidity levels
to guarantee that depositors get their money back.
FINMA said the private bank is in a position to rapidly and
fully reimburse privileged deposits of up to 100,000 Swiss
francs ($106,689) to its clients, according to current
estimates.
(1 US dollar = 0.9373 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7767 euros)
