Swiss regulator begins enforcement against Geneva-based Espirito bank

ZURICH, Sept 3 Switzerland's financial regulator
FINMA said on Wednesday it has begun enforcement proceedings
against Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA, a Swiss private bank
which is part of the Espirito Santo family's business empire.
"FINMA's enforcement proceedings will examine the role
played by the Swiss company Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA,
which is undergoing voluntary liquidation, in the distribution
of securities and financial products of the Espirito Santo Group
and whether breaches of supervisory law occurred," the regulator
said in a statement.
In early July, the Geneva-based bank became the first
Espirito Santo group entity to acknowledge that its clients had
not been reimbursed on debt issued by crisis-hit Portuguese
Espirito Santo International.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)