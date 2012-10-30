Uncertainty looms if court challenges Portugal budget

* Budget expected to pass parliament vote on Wednesday
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Oct 30 Portugal's parliament is expected
to approve the biggest tax hikes in its modern democratic
history on Wednesday, paving the way for a court fight over a
budget the government says it urgently needs to keep a
78-billion euro bailout afloat.
Political tension has been increasing and anti-austerity
demonstrations have become more common in recent weeks in
Portugal, which despite being one of the countries worst hit by
the euro zone crisis had so far escaped unrest seen elsewhere.
The government of Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho is
searching for ways to meet budget goals under its bailout from
the European Union and International Monetary Fund, without
deepening the worst recession since the 1970s.
The 2013 budget's tax hikes on income, property and
financial transactions are the government's third attempt to
tackle the deficit since July. The constitutional court threw
out a plan to cut civil servants' benefits, and a plan to hike
social security payments was abandoned after street protests.
Political experts say the new budget is almost certain to be
challenged in court, with unpredictable consequences.
"If the court finds something unconstitutional, it could
still be something relatively easy to fix, or alternatively it
could shoot down the budget and cause a political crisis," said
Pedro Magalhaes, political scientist at the Social Sciences
Institute of the Lisbon University.
"It's hard to predict the outcome: it wouldn'tt be the
constitutional court if it were predictable."
The budget predicts a third year of recession, with
unemployment forecast to rise further into record territory next
year, to 16.4 percent from around 15 percent.
DIFFICULT PERIOD OF HISTORY
Coelho told parliament on Tuesday the 2013 budget was
intended to create the conditions for Portugal to "turn the page
on one of the most difficult periods of our history".
He should easily find enough support in parliament to enact
his budget, but has faced tougher resistance from judges. In
July, the constitutional court ruled against a government
measure stripping civil servants of their holiday and Christmas
bonuses, on the grounds it unfairly impacted them.
The government then attempted to raise the social security
contributions of all workers. That sparked mass protests, and it
reversed course.
The 2013 budget, relying instead on large increases in
income tax - of up to two months' salaries in some cases - is
the culmination of those previous policy failures.
It stretched the cohesion of the coalition government, as
the small rightist CDS party made clear it would prefer spending
cuts to reach budget goals, but the CDS backed down and has
promised to support it in parliament on Wednesday.
After that, a constitutional court challenge could come at
any time. Portugal's judges' union has promised to challenge the
budget, on the grounds it goes against tax equality enshrined in
the constitution. The opposition Socialists have also said they
would challenge it, and the president could submit it to the
court himself in the process of signing off on it.
A POLITICAL DECISION?
"If the budget reaches the court, the decision could be a
political one," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de
Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.
"That is worrying. If the court rejects any measure, it will
not help getting out of the crisis. The government would be more
fragile," he said. It was becoming ever more difficult to enact
austerity plans, because "many Portuguese are beginning to think
this route is not paying off," he added.
With the government's popularity already at record lows, a
general strike planned for Nov. 14 and some economists warning
Portugal could enter a recessive cycle like Greece, additional
doubt over austerity measures would hurt confidence further.
The economy is forecast to contract at least 3 percent this
year and 1 percent in 2013 - and many economists think even
those forecasts are far too optimistic.
The concerns prompted the IMF to warn last week that the
risks to Portugal's bailout have "increased markedly".
Portuguese bonds have also reacted, beginning to reverse sharp
declines in yields since the beginning of year.
Pedro de Vasconcelos, constitutional expert at the
University of Minho law school, said a likely next step would be
for President Anibal Cavaco Silva to send the budget to the
court himself, rather than wait for a challenge.
"The most logical thing would be for the president to send
it to the constitutional court. It's the most prudent solution
as the risk of paralysing the budget is smaller than if checks
are requested by someone else later on," he said. "For the
president it's a form of saying I wash my hands of this."