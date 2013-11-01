UPDATE 1-Portuguese lawmakers back budget for last year of bailout

* 2014 budget bill sets out public sector wage, pension cuts
* Lawmakers approve outline of bill, final vote on Nov. 26
* Constitutional court likely to review bill
* Several thousand protest against cuts outside parliament
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Nov 1 Lawmakers gave outline approval on
Friday to Portugal's 2014 budget, imposing another round of
austerity on hard-pressed voters as the country works towards
exiting its international bailout.
The two parties of the centre-right ruling coalition, with
132 seats between them in the 230-seat parliament, voted in
favour.
The other parties voted against the bill, including the main
opposition Socialist party, which was in government when
Portugal sought the bailout in April 2011. There were no
abstentions.
Several thousand pensioners and trade unionists gathered
outside the parliament building to protest against public sector
wage and pension cuts in the budget, which will mark a fourth
consecutive year of fiscal belt-tightening to meet the terms of
the bailout.
A small group that made its way to parliament's public
gallery chanted "Government - out!" during the budget debate
before being escorted out by police.
A second parliamentary vote to approve the document in full
is scheduled for Nov. 26.
But the bill will then almost certainly be reviewed by the
country's Constitutional Court, which has rejected a number of
government austerity measures over the past year and a half.
A similar outcome this time would pose risks to Lisbon's
plans to exit the bailout in mid-2014.
EMERGING FROM INTENSIVE CARE
The government says the budget, which sets out 3.2 billion
euros in spending cuts divided between state pensions, public
sector wages, healthcare and education, will make the state's
finances more sustainable and start reducing public debt from
this year's projected peak of 127 pct of economic output.
"We are in the final stage of this (bailout) nightmare that
converted Portugal into an intensive care patient," Deputy Prime
Minister Paulo Portas told parliament.
He criticised opposition "naysayers" for ignoring recent
signs of economic recovery from Portugal's worst recession since
the 1970s. The economy grew in the second quarter and the
government expects the recovery to continue, although full-year
growth, at a modest 0.8 percent, should only return next year.
Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said the budget was "a
programme of impoverishment, that only brings pain to the
Portuguese, without sustainable adjustment to public finances."
The government has acknowledged it may require a
precautionary credit line to support its planned return to full
market financing after the bailout ends.
But Lisbon insists it will not need another bailout.
The bill, which sets the budget deficit at 4 percent of GDP
as demanded by the lenders after this year's projected gap of
5.9 percent, will now be discussed in committees.
Conservative President Anibal Cavaco Silva could send the
budget to the constitutional court for checks before the end of
the year. If he does not, the leftist opposition has said it
will challenge the bill in any case, although that procedure
would likely extend well into 2014.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said the government was
convinced the bill was constitutional.
"There is no clear violation of the constitution in any of
the measures proposed ... My conviction is that the government
was within the boundaries of the constitutional interpretation
that matches the reality we live in," he said.