Portugal announces sweeping tax hikes

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
LISBON Oct 3 Portugal will raise taxes across the board to ensure the country collects enough revenues to meet tough budget goals under its 78-billion-euro bailout, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.
The country will raise income taxes to an average rate of 11.8 percent from 9.8 percent currently and slap a 4 percent income tax surcharge in 2013. It will also launch new taxes on capital and luxury property already this year, Gaspar told journalists.
He said the government will also propose a tax on financial transactions and continue to cut spending, adding that in 2013 all additional austerity measures will amount to 3 percent of gross domestic product.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: