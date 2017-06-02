UPDATE 2-CEO of Portugal's EDP a suspect in corruption inquiry

(Updates with EDP, prosecutor's statements)
LISBON, June 2 Portugal's public prosecutor
named Energias de Portugal (EDP) CEO Antonio Mexia as a suspect
in a corruption investigation on Friday after police searched
the offices of EDP, grid operator REN and the local division of
Boston Consulting Group.
The prosecutor said in a statement the investigation was
linked to hundreds of millions of euros in state compensation
paid to former monopoly EDP for giving up some long-term
power-purchase contracts as part of the liberalisation of the
power sector that started in 2004.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor said Mexia, who has run
Portugal's biggest company since 2006, was a suspect in the
case. Joao Manso Neto, who heads EDP's renewables division, was
also a suspect, she said.
Two directors at REN, Joao Conceicao and Pedro Furtado, were
also named as suspects by the prosecutor's office.
EDP said in a statement that investigators who searched its
offices were given "unrestricted access to all information and
all collaboration was given with a view to clarifying the
facts."
It said those named as suspects were the EDP representatives
that had signed the power-purchase contracts at the time.
The prosecutor's office said in a second statement released
on Friday evening that it had collected a large amount of
documentation.
"The investigation continues into what could be facts that
are suspected of representing the crimes of active and passive
corruption," the statement said.
REN said in a statement that police searched its
headquarters and it was collaborating with the authorities.
Boston Consulting Group also confirmed police searched its
Lisbon office and said in a statement it "will continue to
collaborate with authorities in whatever is necessary, always
ensuring the confidentiality of its clients".
EDP shares closed 1.34 percent lower on Friday and REN
slipped 0.5 percent, while the broader market in Lisbon ended
little changed.
