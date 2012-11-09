Portugal hopes to deliver success story to Merkel

* Portuguese leader echoes Merkel's austerity message
* Country hopes to become EU success story
* Tough bailout runs into problems
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Nov 9 Germany's Angela Merkel will hear
a reassuring message when she visits Portugal on Monday -- a
likeminded, centre-right leader will tell her he believes deeply
in the tough reforms his country is undertaking under a
78-billion-euro bailout.
But the latest review of Portugal's economy by the European
Union and IMF, which starts on the same day, could be a stark
reminder of the problems with Lisbon's bailout script which mean
economic risks are rising by the day.
Germany has heaped praise on Portugal, hoping for a southern
European success story to contrast with Greece, where Merkel is
widely blamed for the country's parlous economic state.
But the 'troika' of lenders -- the European Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF -- have already agreed to relax
Portugal's budget goals as tax revenues fell short due to the
worst economic slump since the 1970s.
And the IMF has warned that risks to the bailout have
"increased markedly" due to growing resistance to austerity and
the likelihood of a third year of recession next year.
"Portugal is going through a moment of great uncertainty
over the (bailout) programme and whether it will succeed," said
Antonio Costa Pinto, an analyst at the University of Lisbon.
Portuguese Prime Minister Passos Coelho has repeatedly
insisted that Portugal's best bet is to end its dependence on
foreign creditors as soon as possible by strictly meeting budget
goals under the bailout.
He will be able to tell Europe's most powerful politician
that Lisbon has launched labour market reforms, sold state
assets, sharply cut spending and is edging closer to returning
to bond markets next year.
"Austerity policies implemented in Europe have not been
imposed by Germany's chancellor, they are the result of too much
debt taken on by European governments for too many years," he
said this week.
That will be music to Merkel's ears on her first official
bilateral visit to Lisbon.
A month ago, she paid her first visit to Greece since the
euro crisis erupted, and the two trips reflect a shift in her
tone on the currency bloc's weakest members, whom she spent much
of last year chastising.
Less than a year before a German election, she is keen to
send a message to her domestic audience that tough reforms in
Europe's southern periphery are paying dividends. After deciding
the risks of a Greek exit from the euro zone outweigh the
benefits, she also wants to send a message of German solidarity
to markets worried about the future shape of the bloc.
In Portugal, a planned protest entitled "Merkel doesn't call
the shots here" is likely to be far smaller than the one which
greeted her in Greece.
PORTUGAL AS SUCCESS STORY
"We believe we can be the success story in the southern rim
of Europe that the EU needs," Portugal's ambassador to Germany,
Luis Almeida Sampaio, told journalists this week.
But Passos Coelho can no longer count on the broad consensus
behind austerity that existed during the first year of the
bailout, that had set Portugal apart from countries like Greece.
That changed at the end of summer, when the government
proposed a hike in social security contributions, prompting the
first mass protests in Portugal in years.
Since then, protests and strikes have become common and the
junior party in Passos Coelho's ruling coalition, the CDS,
balked at the largest tax rise in Portugal's modern history,
central to the 2013 budget.
It accepted them in the end, but there is growing unease
that the third year of recession that will come in 2013 could
send Portugal into a recessive cycle, with more budget cuts
needed to meet fiscal goals, deepening the economic slump.
Unemployment is already at record highs above 15 percent and
is set to rise further.
The government has forecast a contraction of just 1 percent
in GDP next year, widely seen as too optimistic by economists,
after a decline of 3 percent in 2012.
"This forecast corresponds to the best that may happen if
everything goes well," warned Teodora Cardoso, the head of an
independent body that monitors the budget, this week.
The government has already announced plans to identify 4
billion euros in long-lasting spending cuts for the 2013-14
period. These are not yet part of the bailout but will be
discussed in the review and IMF experts have helped in the
process of identifying what cuts to be made..
THREAT TO WELFARE STATE?
The Portuguese fear more reductions in spending will chip
away even more of the dwindling welfare state, which has already
seen large cuts to health, pension and unemployment benefits.
"I try to be as optimistic as I can," said Carolina Muniz,
20, a medical student. "Still, with these spending cuts, they
must be very careful in some areas, like health. We could be
talking about how far and how long we go in treating people with
cancer, for example."
Analysts say spending cuts have so far only dented people's
living standards but more austerity may have more far-reaching
effects, driving up poverty in western Europe's poorest country.
"If the austerity measures fail again in delivering the
desired result, levels of opposition and social strife could
reach unacceptable levels," said Pedro Magalhaes, political
scientist at the Social Sciences Institute of Lisbon University.
Markets have paid little attention to the growing economic
troubles, driving benchmark 10-year bond yields sharply lower
this year, to around 8.7 percent now from above 17 percent in
January, when fears of default gripped many investors.
That has raised hopes the country can return to the bond
markets in the second half of next year as envisaged under the
bailout. Portugal managed to swap shorter-term debt for longer
bonds in a 3.76-billion-euro operation in October, but still
faces an uphill struggle.
"The main challenge for Portugal is to demonstrate growth
that would start to reduce the debt to GDP ratio, that it is no
longer locked in the recession-fiscal retrenchment cycle," said
Gilles Moec, an economist at Deutsche Bank in London.
"Before that there is not much sense in returning to the
debt market."