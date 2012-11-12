Portugal prime minister says reforms are only way

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
LISBON Nov 12 Portugal's only option is to continue with tough economic reforms, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday during a visit to the bailed out country by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We know that the social situation is difficult and that it is easier to talk about reform than carrying it out," Passos Coelho told journalists in a joint press conference with Merkel after a working lunch at a fort on the coast outside Lisbon. "We are aware of the difficulties but we think this is the only way forward."
Merkel arrived in Lisbon on Monday on a one-day visit during which she endorsed Portugal's reform efforts under a 78-billion-euro bailout, which has led to the deepest economic slump since the 1970s.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.