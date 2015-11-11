UPDATE 1-Portugal's Socialists seek to suspend sale of TAP airline

(Updates with details, background)
LISBON Nov 11 Portugal's Socialist Party has
asked state holding company Parpublica to halt the privatisation
of airline TAP, a day after the ousting of the centre-right
government.
The sale of TAP to a consortium made up of
American-Brazilian aviation tycoon David Neeleman and Portuguese
bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa was agreed by the former
centre-right government in June.
"The Socialist Party does not accept that the state does not
maintain a controlling stake, as it should have a direct say and
presence in the strategic path of this company," the Socialist
Party's parliamentary group said in a letter to the head of
Parpublica, a copy of which was sent to Reuters on Wednesday.
The sale was due to be completed on Nov. 12.
The Socialists, together with the far-left Communists and
Left Bloc, toppled the centre-right government in a historic
parliamentary vote on Tuesday, and want to form their own
government.
As the centre-right is now ruling in a caretaker capacity,
"the legal and political conditions are not present" for the TAP
sale to go ahead, the letter said.
"The Socialist Party, as is public, is completely against
the way the privatisation process has developed since it
started," the letter said.
The privatisation deal included the payment of only 10
million euros ($11 million) to the government while the buyer
would inject 345 million euros into TAP. The buyer had also
planned to buy 53 new Airbus aircraft for TAP and make 250
million in pre-payments for those in 2016 and 2017.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, Portugal cannot
inject capital into the heavily-indebted and loss-making TAP.
The Socialists, pushed by their hard-left allies, want to
roll back austerity policies of the past few years.
($1 = 0.9323 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)