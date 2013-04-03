UPDATE 2-Portuguese government defeats no confidence motion

* Centre-right government has comfortable majority
By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, April 3 Portugal's government defeated a
no confidence motion on Wednesday, yet the move united all the
opposition in parliament against austerity policies and rattled
the stock market.
The vote was largely symbolic as the ruling centre-right
coalition holds a comfortable majority, but Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho said the motion gave the impression of political
instability just when Lisbon needs investor confidence to regain
full access to debt markets.
The main opposition Socialists and the two smaller left-wing
parties voted for the motion, garnering 97 votes in a 230-seat
house. They accuse the government of pushing ahead "blindly"
with cuts despite the worst recession since the 1970s and record
unemployment.
Portuguese stocks, especially banks, slumped as the vote
added to concerns the government's budget plans - required under
the terms of under an EU/IMF bailout - may suffer defeat in the
Constitutional Court.
Some banks' shares fell by nearly 9 percent and the PSI 20
index dropped over 3.5 percent in the worst slump in
Portuguese stocks in a single day since last year.
Local media reports have suggested the government could
resign if the court finds most measures unconstitutional. The
main ruling party has said it had not considered stepping down.
Passos Coelho said he would stick to compliance with the
bailout programme and accused the opposition of creating a
"climate of political instability".
"This radical behaviour can only bring unrest to the
Portuguese, and fears and doubts to our external partners and
investors in general," he said. "We will proceed on our path."
RECESSIVE SPIRAL
Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said the government's
policies had failed so it was time for a new administration to
take the helm and "profoundly renegotiate" the bailout terms.
The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Socialists,
whose previous government requested the bailout in 2011. It
formalises their change of tack over the past few months towards
the conditions imposed under the rescue programme.
"Your government is destroying Portugal and there is only
one solution - to replace the incompetent government," Seguro
said. "The brand of this government is failure: a country which
is in a recessive spiral and increasingly in debt."
Acknowledging the economic headwinds, Portugal's lenders
eased Lisbon's deficit targets last month and gave it an extra
year, until 2015, to cut 4 billion euros in spending.
Seguro said that was not enough. He said his party was in
favour of budget discipline, but was against "blind spending
cuts".
Passos Coelho rejected that, saying that renegotiating the
programme would only lead to a second bailout and more
austerity, for a longer time.
Under the current bailout plan, which runs to mid-2014, the
government must reduce its budget deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP
this year from 6.4 percent last year, when it missed a 5 percent
target. It expects the economy to shrink 2.3 percent in 2013
after a 3.2 percent slump in 2012.
Market players and some analysts say the main concern
remains the impending Constitutional Court ruling.
"Today's no-confidence vote ... will put further pressure on
the court to say no," said Joao de Deus, a trader at DifBroker
in Lisbon.
Still, Portugal's benchmark 10-year bonds
recovered some ground lost immediately after the recent crisis
in Cyprus which rattled the whole euro zone.
The court will rule soon on the constitutionality of the
largest tax hikes in living memory as well as public service pay
cuts. Opposition parties have argued that cuts to wages,
pensions and welfare benefits undermine workers' basic rights.
While analysts remain watchful of the court decision, many
believe that the final ruling, even if it rejects some measures,
should be manageable for the government.