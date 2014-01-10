UPDATE 2-Portugal to sell insurer to China's Fosun for 1 billion euros

* Portugal to sell insurance arm of bank Caixa Geral de
Depositos
* Fosun to pay $1.36 billion for Caixa Seguros e Saude
* Fosun's shares climb 4.7 percent
LISBON/BEIJING, Jan 10 Portugal has chosen Fosun
International Ltd to buy the insurance arm of state
bank Caixa Geral de Depositos SA for 1 billion euros
($1.36 billion), allowing the government to further exceed its
privatisation revenue goal.
Portugal had to conduct a series of privatisations as a
condition to receiving financial aid from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund. The latest sale takes privatisation
revenue to 47 percent above target.
Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes on Thursday said the
government had chosen Fosun over a unit of U.S. investment fund
Apollo Global Management LLC, the other remaining
bidder, to buy 80 percent of Caixa Seguros e Saude, SGPS, SA,
the country's largest insurance group.
Shares of Fosun subsequently rose 4.69 percent in Hong Kong
midday trading compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the benchmark
index.
Fosun said it will complete within 30 days a sales and
purchase agreement for the insurer, which has a domestic market
share of 26 percent.
For Fosun, which is bidding to acquire French resort company
Club Mediterranee SA and last year forked out $725
million for One Chase Manhattan Plaza in New York, the purchase
represents its latest move toward building an insurance-oriented
investment conglomerate.
The Portugal acquisition "marks a solid step for Fosun to
develop Warren Buffet's model," Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang
said in a statement.
Fosun holds stakes in Yongan Property Insurance Co., Peak
Reinsurance Co. and Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance Co., a joint
venture between Fosun and Prudential Financial Inc..
This sale should help Caixa Geral de Depositos repay 1.65
billion euros ($2.24 billion) in government funding received in
mid-2012.
The government had a target of mid-2014 to earn money
through privatisation to pay back its own bailout funds. State
Finance Secretary Manuel Rodrigues said the new sale brings
privatisation revenue to 8.1 billion euros, or 47 percent above
its goal.
The government is widely expected to privatise flag carrier
airline TAP, the cargo unit of the national railway company
Comboios de Portugal and parts of water utility Aguas de
Portugal, after already selling stakes in two energy firms, the
airport concession ANA and postal service CTT.