China's Fosun to buy Portugal insurer in privatisation

LISBON Jan 9 Portugal's government picked
Chinese group Fosun International as the winner in the
privatisation of the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa
Geral de Depositos (CGD), Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes
said on Thursday.
Fosun, which was chosen over a unit of U.S. investment fund
Apollo that was the only other remaining bidder in the
privatisation race, will pay 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) for
an 80 percent stake in the country's largest insurer with a 26
percent market share, he said.