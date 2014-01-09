China's Fosun to buy Portugal insurer in privatisation

LISBON Jan 9 Portugal's government picked Chinese group Fosun International as the winner in the privatisation of the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes said on Thursday.

Fosun, which was chosen over a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo that was the only other remaining bidder in the privatisation race, will pay 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) for an 80 percent stake in the country's largest insurer with a 26 percent market share, he said.