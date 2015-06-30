UPDATE 1-Portugal gets 3 bids from China, U.S. for state-rescued Novo Banco

(Recasts with names of bidders from sources)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, June 30 Two Chinese bidders and U.S.
fund Apollo Global Management LLC have submitted binding
offers for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco
Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, sources familiar
with the bidding process said on Tuesday.
Spain's Banco Santander dropped out of the race for
Novo Banco, one of the sources said.
The Bank of Portugal said the country's so-called Bank
Resolution Fund received three bids for Novo Banco by Tuesday's
deadline, which reduced the list of contenders from five that
the central bank picked in April. It did not name the
institutions.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco to recover
funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro rescue
operation, when BES, the country's second-largest lender,
crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.
The central bank said it will evaluate the offers in the
coming weeks.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that China's Fosun
International Ltd and privately owned Chinese insurer
Anbang each offered just over 4 billion euros for Novo Banco in
April and were likely to face off in the final phase of the sale
process as other contenders offered much less.
After evaluating the new bids, the regulator can pick the
winner or proceed to negotiate with the bidders to achieve
better terms.
Sources and local media have named New York-based investment
firm Cerberus Capital Management among the bidders in the
previous phase.
Novo Banco is Portugal's third-largest bank in terms of
assets, totalling around 65 billion euros. The toxic exposure to
the Espirito Santos' debt was left with the "bad bank" BES
.
Fosun has already entered the Portuguese market with the
purchase last year of the country's leading insurer, Fidelidade,
and the healthcare unit of the bankrupt Espirito Santo business
empire. Apollo last year bought insurer Tranquilidade, another
part of the Espirito Santo web of businesses.
Although most of the BES rescue package came from public
funds, the capital came via the Bank Resolution Fund, the joint
responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the
sale would be incurred by banks.
(Additional reporting and writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)