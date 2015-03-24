UPDATE 1-Seven institutions bid for Portugal's Novo Banco

(Adds quotes, Banco BPI bidding, details)
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, March 24 Seven institutions, including
the euro zone's largest listed bank, Santander, have
presented non-binding bids for Portugal's Novo Banco, the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue
last year.
Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa told a parliament
committee on Tuesday that he expected no delays and the sale
should be concluded by the summer.
The central bank had set a March 20 deadline for potential
buyers to present non-binding bids.
Costa would not name the bidders but said there was strong
interest in Novo Banco even though the number of institutions
vying for it had dropped to seven from 15 potential buyers that
the central bank said had pre-qualified for the sale in
February.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco soon to
recover the funds injected last August in the 4.9 billion euro
rescue operation when the country's second-largest lender
crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.
"The sale process is running favourably, normally, and has
demonstrated strong interest," he said. "The Bank of Portugal is
analysing these offers and will choose a number of potential
buyers who will move on to the next phase of binding bids."
Earlier, Spain's Santander - the euro zone's biggest bank by
market value - said it had bid for Novo Banco.
Portugal's Banco BPI, whose largest shareholder is
Spain's Caixabank, had also made a bid, according to a source at
Caixabank with knowledge of the situation.
Local media have said Chinese group Fosun International
, privately owned Chinese insurer Anbang and U.S.
investment fund Apollo Global Management had presented
bids. Bank of China , was another reported
contender.
Fosun made two acquisitions in Portugal last year, including
healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude after the Espirito
Santos' business empire went bankrupt. Apollo bought insurance
firm Tranquilidade from Novo Banco last year.
Although most of the BES rescue package came from public
funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund,
the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses
on the sale would be incurred by banks.
In a research note this month BBVA analysts estimated Novo
Banco could fetch between 4.3 billion and 4.8 billion euros,
recovering the bulk of the funds.
Novo Banco had assets worth over 72 billion euros at the end
of last year. The toxic exposure to the Espirito Santos' debt
was left with the "bad bank" BES.
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by
Susan Fenton)