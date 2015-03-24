UPDATE 1-Seven institutions bid for Portugal's Novo Banco

(Adds quotes, Banco BPI bidding, details)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, March 24 Seven institutions, including the euro zone's largest listed bank, Santander, have presented non-binding bids for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue last year.

Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa told a parliament committee on Tuesday that he expected no delays and the sale should be concluded by the summer.

The central bank had set a March 20 deadline for potential buyers to present non-binding bids.

Costa would not name the bidders but said there was strong interest in Novo Banco even though the number of institutions vying for it had dropped to seven from 15 potential buyers that the central bank said had pre-qualified for the sale in February.

Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco soon to recover the funds injected last August in the 4.9 billion euro rescue operation when the country's second-largest lender crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

"The sale process is running favourably, normally, and has demonstrated strong interest," he said. "The Bank of Portugal is analysing these offers and will choose a number of potential buyers who will move on to the next phase of binding bids."

Earlier, Spain's Santander - the euro zone's biggest bank by market value - said it had bid for Novo Banco.

Portugal's Banco BPI, whose largest shareholder is Spain's Caixabank, had also made a bid, according to a source at Caixabank with knowledge of the situation.

Local media have said Chinese group Fosun International , privately owned Chinese insurer Anbang and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management had presented bids. Bank of China , was another reported contender.

Fosun made two acquisitions in Portugal last year, including healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude after the Espirito Santos' business empire went bankrupt. Apollo bought insurance firm Tranquilidade from Novo Banco last year.

Although most of the BES rescue package came from public funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund, the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the sale would be incurred by banks.

In a research note this month BBVA analysts estimated Novo Banco could fetch between 4.3 billion and 4.8 billion euros, recovering the bulk of the funds.

Novo Banco had assets worth over 72 billion euros at the end of last year. The toxic exposure to the Espirito Santos' debt was left with the "bad bank" BES. (Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Susan Fenton)