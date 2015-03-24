Seven institutions present bids for Portugal's Novo Banco

LISBON, March 24 Seven institutions have
presented non-binding bids for Portugal's Novo Banco, the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue
last year, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on
Tuesday.
The new phase of the sale process saw the number of bidders
fall from 15 potential buyers that the bank said had
pre-qualified for the sale earlier. But Costa told a parliament
committee the process "is running favourably" and expected no
delays of the sale which should be concluded by the summer.
He did not name the bidders. Earlier, Spanish bank Santander
- the euro zone's biggest bank - said it made an offer
for Novo Banco.
The deadline for the bids was March 20.
Local media have said Chinese group Fosun International
, privately-owned Chinese insurer Anbang, U.S.
investment fund Apollo Global Management and local bank
Banco BPI, whose largest shareholder is Spain's
Caixabank, had been expected to present bids.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)