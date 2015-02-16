Bank of Portugal keeps 15 potential bidders in race for Novo Banco

LISBON Feb 16 The Bank of Portugal has trimmed
down the list of potential bidders for Novo Banco - the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue - saying
that 15 out of 17 institutions that had expressed interest in
the sale met its requirements.
The central bank said in a statement on Monday it asked the
15 pre-qualified institutions to sign a confidentiality
agreement, after which they will have until March 20 to present
non-binding offers. It did not provide any names or details.
Last August, the state rescued the bank with a 4.9 billion
euro package, mostly in public funds, after the business empire
of the bank's founding Espirito Santo family collapsed. The
state plans to sell Novo Banco this year to recover the rescue
funds.
So far, Portugal's Banco BPI and Spain's Santander
and Banco Popular have publicly said they are
interested in Novo Banco. Local media have said that China's
Fosun and U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global
Management have also expressed interest.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)