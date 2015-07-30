Bank of Portugal wants improved bids for Novo Banco by Aug. 7

LISBON, July 30 The Bank of Portugal wants
bidders for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo
(BES) following a state rescue last year, to come up with
improved offers by Aug. 7, the central bank said on Thursday.
On June 30, two Chinese bidders -- Fosun International Ltd
and privately-owned insurer Anbang -- and U.S. fund
Apollo Global Management LLC submitted binding offers
for the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The central bank said there could be successive rounds of
bidding, "with the possibility of direct negotiations and
exclusion" of contenders, and it set Aug. 7 as the deadline for
a new round of offers.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco to recover
funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro ($5.4
billion)rescue operation, when BES, the country's second-largest
lender, crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo
family.
The sources told Reuters the Chinese bidders each offered
just over 4 billion euros for Novo Banco for the initial round
and were most likely to face off in the final phase of the sale
process, possibly with higher offers.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
