Bank of Portugal receives one improved offer for Novo Banco

LISBON Aug 7 The Bank of Portugal has received
one improved bid for Novo Banco but will evaluate in coming
weeks all three bids that have been made, the bank said on
Friday.
Friday was the deadline for improved offers by three bidders
who presented binding offers in June for Novo Banco, the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last
year.
Sources familiar with the bidding process have said China's
Fosun International Ltd and privately owned Chinese
insurer Anbang have made offers, as has U.S.
fund Apollo Global Management LLC.
The Bank of Portugal did not say which of the three bidders
had presented an improved offer, but it said in a statement that
the "binding offers received on June 30 remain completely
valid," indicating it was still considering all the bids.
The bank said it was still in discussions with the three
bidders.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco to recover
funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro rescue
operation, when BES, the country's second-largest lender,
crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.
Novo Banco is Portugal's third-largest bank in terms of
assets, totalling around 65 billion euros. The toxic exposure to
the Espirito Santos' debt was left with the "bad bank" BES
.
Although most of the BES rescue package came from public
funds, the capital came via the Bank Resolution Fund, the joint
responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the
sale would be incurred by banks.
