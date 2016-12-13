China's Minsheng takes on U.S. funds in bidding for Novo Banco

| LISBON
LISBON Dec 13 China's Minsheng Financial
Holding, U.S. funds Apollo and Centerbridge and private equity
firm Lone Star are leading attempts to buy Portugal's Novo
Banco, which was carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) in
2014, four sources told Reuters.
Minsheng has offered to buy a majority stake in Novo Banco,
to be followed by an initial public offering of the remainder,
while an Apollo-Centerbridge combination and Lone Star have also
made bids for all of the bank, the sources said on Tuesday.
Portugal salvaged the "good bank" in a 4.9-billion-euro
rescue of BES, which collapsed under the weight of debts of its
founding family, and has said it hopes to decide on Novo Banco's
sale by the end of 2016, ahead of an August 2017 deadline.
An earlier attempt to sell Novo Banco last year was scrapped
because the bids made were considered too low by the government,
but they have been improved this time round.
"The three bidders...ahead in the race, are Minsheng,
Apollo/Centerbridge and Lone Star. These bidders have presented
the greatest commitment, interest and the most robust
proposals," one of the sources told Reuters.
Chinese companies have been actively buying assets, from
infrastructure to banking, in Portugal since its 2010-13 debt
crisis. The latest acquisition was by Fosun, which bought a 16.7
percent stake in Millennium bcp last month.
Apollo and Lone Star are also present in Portugal, the
former holding two insurers it bought in 2015 and 2016, and the
latter with four shopping malls acquired in 2015.
The source added that Portugal's largest and second-largest
listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, are not out of the
race, but have shown less interest. In October, Treasury
Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix told Reuters there were five
potential buyers.
Another source said, however, that the sale process will
only be completed once a winner is chosen and until that moment,
the bidders can at any time improve their bids.
The areas in which there could be improvements is the amount
of state guarantees demanded for potential future liabilities
and the amounts of capital bidders are prepared to inject.
The ECB and European Commission also have to be consulted.
A spokesman at the Bank of Portugal would not comment on the
sale process.
(Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Alexander
Smith)