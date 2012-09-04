Mohave to start Portugal oil production project within months

LISBON, Sept 4 Mohave Oil & Gas, a unit of
Vancouver-listed Porto Energy, will begin Portugal's
first oil and natural gas production project in the next few
months, Mohave's Portugal director said on Tuesday.
Mohave's key concession, onshore in Aljubarrota in centre
Portugal, is jointly owned with Portugal's Galp, which
has 50 percent.
On Monday the government gave Mohave approval to begin
production.
"It is a $285 million investment in the next five years in
all of Mohave's concessions. We hope to produce 8,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in five years," Mohave's Portugal
director Arlindo Alves told Reuters.
Mohave has already invested 127 million euros ($160
million)in prospecting for oil in Portugal over the last two
decades. It holds seven concessions in the country throughout
the so-called Lusitanian Basin.
Portugal imports around 294,000 barrels of oil per day,
which means that even if Mohave's estimates of oil output prove
accurate, they will account for less than 2 percent of the
country's needs.