Portuguese port workers threaten week-long strike

LISBON Jan 5 Portuguese port workers are threatening a five-day strike next week, a union leader said on Thursday, action that would seriously disrupt an export sector that has provided a rare bright spot for the slumping economy.

The strike, called to protest against the closure of the port handling company in the port of Aveiro near Porto, could badly affect the running of most other ports in the country, including its biggest, Lisbon.

A stoppage could also disrupt Volkswagen's shipment of cars from its factory south of the capital.

"If there is no solution, we will go ahead and strike," Vitor Dias, the vice-president of the FESMARPOR confederation of maritime and port workers, told Reuters.

Questions remain whether dockers in Sines, home to Portugal's largest oil refinery run by GALP, would also walk out since they are not members of the main port union.

So far, opposition to austerity in Portugal has been tame in comparison with countries like Greece and a strike now could send a damaging signal to markets just as the country enters the toughest year of spending cuts and tax rises demanded by a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

Dias said unions first warned of a strike in December, a first step required before industrial action, but the government did not respond to its call to negotiate over Aveiro, used to ship cement and chemicals.

Cargo volumes there have fallen sharply and it filed for bankruptcy in December.

"The conflict started because of a lack of dialogue," Dias said. "We are prepared to sit down and talk, but if there is nobody to talk to we will go ahead and strike."

A spokesman at the Economy Ministry said the government had not yet adopted a position.