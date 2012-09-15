UPDATE 1-Portuguese and Spanish march as anger over tax hikes grows

* Portuguese government's popularity at record lows
* Signs of rift in coalition over social security levy
* President seeks to mediate as anger grows
* Tens of thousands protest in Madrid
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 15 Over 150,000 Portuguese marched
on Saturday against planned tax hikes that have shattered the
consensus behind austerity imposed by an EU/IMF bailout, and
tens of thousands more marched in Spain, seen as the next
country needing to be bailed out.
The rallies in Portugal were mostly incident-free, but a
young protester of about 20 was taken to hospital with burns
after an attempted self-immolation during the protests in the
northern town of Aveiro. RTP television quoted firemen as saying
his life was not in danger.
Organised via the Internet, the rallies brought together
Portuguese from all walks of life, chanting: "Out of here! IMF
is hunger and misery!" and calling on the centre-right
government to resign.
"Stop this government before it halts the country!" read one
placard in Lisbon, where more than 100,000 crammed the main
Republica thoroughfare and nearby streets, marching past IMF
offices cordoned off by riot police. Some threw tomatoes and
bottles at the building.
The rally ended at the vast Square of Spain near the Spanish
embassy to express solidarity with protesters across the border
in Spain after tens of thousands rallied in Madrid earlier on
Saturday against spending cuts and tax rises.
A huge rally was held in Porto and smaller ones in other
cities and towns.
"People are fed up with being robbed by this government's
policy, which now threatens to strangle us," said bank worker
Joao Pascual, 56, marching in Lisbon.
Andre Pestana, a 35-year-old unemployed teacher, said: "It's
time to say enough to robbery and lies. The government has
failed on all its promises ... I hope this rally is the first
step in the process of changing things."
Tax hikes and spending cuts imposed since last year's
bailout have contributed to record unemployment above 15 percent
and pushed the economy into its worst recession since the 1970s.
On Thursday, the main opposition Socialists threatened to
end cross-party backing for the 78-billion-euro bailout by
voting against the 2013 draft budget unless the government drops
its planned increase in the social security levy for all workers
to 18 percent from 11 percent.
RETHINK
Broad political consensus behind austerity had until now
differentiated Portugal from other euro zone strugglers like
Greece, the scene of frequent unrest over austerity.
The government will not present the draft budget until
mid-October and many protesters said they hoped the
administration would rethink its policy.
Two opinion polls, including one by Eurosondagem pollsters
published on Saturday, have shown support for the ruling
centre-right Social Democrats falling behind the Socialists for
the first time since the June 2011 election.
There are also signs of tensions within the ruling coalition
that includes the rightist CDS-PP party.
Expresso weekly newspaper on Saturday quoted CDS-PP leader
and Foreign Minister Paulo Portas as saying: "I will not throw
the country into an irresponsible political crisis, nor will I
strip the CDS of its identity".
President Anibal Cavaco Silva has called a meeting of his
consultative State Council for next Friday. Although the
president's role is largely ceremonial, he can veto bills
including the budget and also act as mediator between the
government and opposition.
Many of the banners carried by protesters called on the
president to intervene and block the tax hike.
Criticism of the tax hikes grew louder this week after
Portugal's lenders agreed on Tuesday to relax the country's
fiscal goals under the bailout.
In Spain, teachers, nurses and social services workers
thronged the capital's central Plaza Colon a day after Madrid
said it would present new economic reforms at the end of
September likely to contain more austerity measures.
One in four is out of work in Spain and it is mired in its
second recession in three years.
The cuts are seen as a precursor to an economic programme
which Spain will have to implement in return for receiving
support from euro zone rescue funds and the European Central
Bank to help lower its borrowing costs.