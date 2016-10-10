Portugal cab drivers block Lisbon airport in anti-Uber protest

LISBON Oct 10 Thousands of Portuguese cab
drivers blocked access to Lisbon international airport on Monday
to protest government plans to regulate alternative ride-hailing
services like Uber, and vowed to maintain their blockade until
their demands are met.
Travellers arriving in Lisbon queued for hours to buy metro
tickets to the city centre as protesters kept competitors from
U.S.-based Uber and its Spanish rival Cabify from getting to the
airport, attacking those who tried to pick up or drop off
passengers with stones. Several cars were badly damaged.
At one point, protesters scuffled with police, who used tear
gas, fired blanks and arrested three taxi drivers. Violence
subsided when representatives of the drivers' unions were
summoned for talks with Environment Minister Joao Pedro
Fernandes.
But Carlos Ramos, head of the Portuguese Taxi Federation,
told reporters after the meeting all the unions got from the
government was "a fistful of nothing" and said protesters will
not leave the area of the airport.
The minister said that although the meeting was productive,
"deep divergences remained" over cab drivers' demands to impose
limits on the number of cars not identified as cabs, which would
give taxis an upper hand. He would not say when and if a next
meeting would be scheduled.
After a court in June overturned a previous ruling that had
banned Uber in Portugal, Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said
he wants to regulate the app-based services, introducing
compulsory training for drivers, shorter than that required for
normal taxis, and making them pay insurance for passengers.
