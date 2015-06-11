版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 21:27 BJT

Portugal government to sell airline TAP to American-Brazilian investor

LISBON, June 11 Portugal's government said in a statement on Thursday it has picked a consortium led by investor David Neeleman in the sale of airline TAP. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)

