Brazil telecoms consolidation seen next year - Oi shareholder

LISBON May 5 A long-expected consolidation of
Brazil's telecoms industry that is likely to involve Oi
and TIM has run into delays but is likely
to go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest
shareholder, Portugal Telecom SGPS, said on Tuesday.
Rafael Mora, who is a board member of both PT and Oi, said
changes to the shareholder structure of Telecom
Italia-controlled TIM, that are expected to be
finalised at the end of June, had slowed down the process.
"There are no talks, nothing is happening right now," he
said. "The consolidation process in Brazil will not happen too
soon, but it will occur next year for sure. We have no doubt,"
he told reporters.
PT is a holding company that owns a 27.5 percent stake in
Oi. It no longer has any telecom assets after a merger with Oi
and the Brazilian firm's subsequent decision to sell the
Portuguese assets to Altice.
Oi, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, gained financial
muscle to undertake a takeover or merger with a rival after the
7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) sale. Telecom Italia has earlier
signalled it is considering whether to buy or combine with Oi.
If Oi bids for TIM, it is expected to do so jointly with the
Brazilian units of Mexico's America Movil SAB and
Spain's Telefonica SA.
Brazil's four mobile phone operators have sought to reduce
the number of carriers to three, as costly investments squeeze
profits.
Mora said Oi's turnaround was running "very well", citing
the example of pay-TV, where Oi reduced the time in which
investment in new clients pays back to 30 months in January from
120 months in September.
(1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Mark Potter)