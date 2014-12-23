REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dos Santos withdraws bid for Portugal Telecom

(Adds details on Altice deal, share price. Refiled to remove

By Andrei Khalip
LISBON Dec 23 Angolan billionaire businesswoman
Isabel dos Santos has dropped her 1.2 billion-euro ($1.46
billion) bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS) which
threatened to block the sale of PT's former domestic business PT
Portugal by Brazilian affiliate Oi to rival telecoms
group Altice.
Her Portuguese company Terra Peregrin said in a statement on
Tuesday it had "decided to withdraw the offer after careful
consideration" following last week's ruling by the Portuguese
market regulator that said it had to raise the offer price.
Terra Peregrin launched the 1.35 euro a share offer last
month seeking to block the sale of PT Portugal to Altice.
Oi owns Portugal Telecom's operating assets following a
merger between the two companies, which soured after the now
bankrupt Rioforte holding company of the Espirito Santo banking
family, ultimately a shareholder in PT SGPS, defaulted on nearly
900 million euros ($1.14 billion) of loans from PT, a debt which
Oi said it had not been aware of before their merger deal.
The Brazilian company subsequently agreed to sell PT
Portugal to Altice for 7.4 billion euros to pay down its debts.
Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's long-serving president,
has been opposed to the sale, seeking to keep the Oi and
Portugal Telecom merger intact.
Dos Santos's offer had been conditional on the Altice sale
not going through, with PT SGPS shareholders due to vote on the
sale on Jan. 12.
Following the Oi merger, PT SGPS's 25.6 percent stake in Oi
is its only asset, apart from the 900 million euros of Rioforte
debt.
CMVM earlier rejected arguments presented by Terra Peregrin
for an exemption from a rule that demands the bid price to be at
least the target company's average share price over the last six
months, implying the Peregrin offer had to be over 1.9 euros a
share.
Terra Peregrin had argued that July's debt default by
Rioforte had caused PT SGPS shares to plunge since July, making
the rule inapplicable.
PT SGPS's shares had closed 1.8 percent higher at 1.006
euros before the Terra Peregrin announcement. The shares had
fallen from this month's peak of 1.48 euros to well below the
offer price on expectations the takeover would fall through
after meeting resistance from PT SGPS board and CMVM.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)