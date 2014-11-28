Apax, Bain submit offer for Portugal Telecom assets-sources

LISBON Nov 28 Private equity funds Bain Capital
and Apax Partners, together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa
, submitted on Friday a firm offer to buy Portugal
Telecom's operations in Portugal from Brazil's Oi,
three sources said.
The offer is fully financed by banks, the sources said. One
of the sources said the bid valued PT Portugal's assets at 7.075
billion euros - a figure Oi has previously given on the offer.
Oi has said it wants to sell Portugal Telecom's business in
order to reduce debts. Oi ended up with the assets through a
merger of the two companies.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge editing
by Jane Merriman)