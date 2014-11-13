UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi in no rush on Portugal sale, sees bids improving

(Recasts with executive's comments)
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecommunications
firm Oi SA is in no rush to sell the Portuguese
assets it acquired in a recent merger as bids could improve,
Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.
Private equity firms Bain Capital LLC and Apax Partners LLP
made an offer on Wednesday valued at 7.08 billion euros ($8.82
billion) to buy Portugal Telecom SGPS SA's Portuguese
operations from Oi. The bid followed an offer valued at 7.025
billion euros from French telecoms group Altice SA.
"We have no concerns about how long it will take (to sell
assets)," Gontijo said on an earnings call. "We have offers.
They're interesting, but could be improved."
Oi is considering selling Portuguese assets to reduce its
debt of over $18 billion, effectively unwinding part of a
protracted merger of Oi and Portugal Telecom. The Rio de
Janeiro-based company is also expected to use any proceeds from
the sale of the Portuguese assets to strengthen its hand in the
consolidation of Brazil's telecoms industry.
According to Gontijo, a tie-up is the best solution to the
headwinds in the Brazilian market, highlighted by a plunge in
Oi's third-quarter profit reported on Thursday.
Both offers for the Portuguese assets include similar
"earn-out" clauses which pay up to 800 million euros of the
price only if the business hits certain revenue and profit
targets.
Oi is now asking for a guaranteed pay-out of at least 7
billion euros, free of any such earn-out discounts, according to
a report published in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Thursday. A
spokeswoman for Oi declined to comment on the Folha report.
Preferred shares of Oi were unchanged at 1.32 reais in
Thursday trading.
($1 = 0.8020 euros)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes
and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Meredith
Mazzilli)