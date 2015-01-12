版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 20:18 BJT

Brazil's Oi to press ex-CEO on investment by Portugal Telecom

SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian telecom Oi SA will seek clarification from former Chief Executive Zeinal Bava about a report by auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers regarding an ill-fated investment by Portugal Telecom SGPS before their merger, according to a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Brad Haynes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐