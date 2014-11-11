UPDATE 2-Angolan bidder offers changes to keep Portugal Telecom intact

* Dos Santos offers to alter bid for PT holding company
LISBON, Nov 11 Angolan investor Isabel dos
Santos said on Tuesday she was willing to change the terms of
her bid to buy Portugal Telecom if necessary, to
prevent Brazil's Oi from selling PT's assets to a rival party.
Dos Santos launched the bid for Portugal Telecom, a
holding company with a 25.6 percent stake in the combined Oi-PT
company, partly in an attempt to thwart a 7 billion-euro bid for
PT's Portuguese assets by French telecoms group Altice
.
Oi is merging with Portugal Telecom but has already
signalled it would consider selling its partner's operations in
its home market, enabling it to pay down debts and invest in the
Brazilian market.
Oi said on Tuesday the bid by dos Santos - who is the
daughter of Angola's president and Africa's richest woman - was
"unacceptable" as it would affect the terms of the merger.
But dos Santos shot back, saying she is willing to change
some terms of the offer to convince shareholders and address
Oi's concerns. Success depends on PT's shareholders, not Oi; PT
has two members on Oi's board who could veto any potential sale
of PT's assets by Oi.
"We believe strongly in this project and if we can gather
support to make it possible we will do everything possible to
make it happen," dos Santos' spokesman for her Portuguese
company Terra Peregrin told Reuters.
"This is a value-creating proposal that involves Oi and its
shareholders that will enable Portugal Telecom to remain a
single company, avoiding the dismantling of the Portuguese
company," he said.
Shares in Portugal Telecom were 5.36 percent higher at
1.4340 euros a share Tuesday afternoon - above the offer price.
"The likely change of the bid terms is positive although it
does not mean the price is revised... The market is expecting a
price revision or a rival offer, and on the other hand, it
expects Oi's price to keep rising," which helps PT's share
price, said Albino Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers.
The merger between Oi and PT soured over the summer when PT
said it had loaned 900 million euros to the Espirito Santo
banking family, which subsequently went bankrupt. The merger
conditions were then revised, giving PT a smaller portion of the
combined, new company.
After that Altice, which is controlled by Franco-Israeli
billionaire telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, offered to buy
the Portuguese operations of Portugal Telecom from Oi for 7
billion euros.
Brazilian daily Valor reported on Tuesday that Oi
shareholders are in Lisbon to consider the bid by Altice.
If Oi were to sell Portugal Telecom's assets to Altice, it
would effectively unwind their merger that was unveiled last
year and was supposed to create a stronger company. If dos
Santos succeeds in her bid, she could potentially pay off the
Espirito Santo debt and increase her stake in Oi to 38 percent.
Among the main shareholders in the PT holding company are
Novo Banco - the 'good bank' carved out of bankrupt Banco
Espirito Santo in a 4.9 billion euro bailout this
summer - and Portuguese investment fund Ongoing.
Together with Portuguese conglomerate Sonae, dos
Santos controls Portugal's second-largest telecoms operator NOS
.
