Mexico's Angeles withdraws bid for Espirito Santo health unit

* UnitedHealth Group also pitched bid
* Shares dip, but still above highest offer
LISBON Oct 1 Mexico's Grupo Angeles has
withdrawn its 430-million-euro ($541 million) bid for
Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude, saying it was unable
to go above China's Fosun offer for the hospital
business of the indebted Espirito Santo family.
Grupo Angeles initially offered 4.3 euros a share and raised
this to 4.5 euros. It decided not to increase its offer after
Fosun International bid 4.82 euros a share, the company said in
a statement late on Tuesday.
The Espirito Santo banking family's main holding companies
need to sell assets after requesting creditor protection in July
as it labours under a mountain of debt that also led to a
multi-billion euro state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo.
ESS shares fell 0.35 percent to 4.873 euros in early trading
but were still above Fosun's offer, suggesting some investors
see scope for a higher bid. ESS shares have risen 56 percent
since their market debut in February.
The all-cash bid by Fosun's Portuguese insurance unit
Fidelidade values the health company at 460.5 million
euros.
U.S. firm UnitedHealth Group has pitched an offer
directly to the Espirito Santo family's company Rioforte for its
51 percent stake in ESS at 4.75 euros a share.
(1 US dollar = 0.7943 euro)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Louise Heavens)