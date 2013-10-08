NEWSMAKER-Portugal's telecoms star rises onto global stage

* Zeinal Bava to be CEO after Portugal Telecom, Oi merger
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Oct 8 Known as "Zeus" at Portugal
Telecom for turning round an ailing firm in an economic crisis,
Zeinal Bava will find he is a lesser deity on the global stage
as he tries to build an industry champion in the
Portuguese-speaking world and beyond.
But the 47 year-old former investment banker, who is set to
become chief executive of a merged Portugal Telecom and
Brazilian telecoms group Oi, is used to starting at the bottom.
While studying engineering in London and management in
Lisbon, the Mozambique-born scion of merchants took jobs selling
cookies and shirts before his rapid ascent in banking and then
at Portugal Telecom, which he joined in 1999 and left
earlier this year to take the helm at Oi.
With a track record of winning customers, cutting costs and
savvy dealmaking, Bava seems well qualified for the industry's
top table and to revive an underperforming Oi in a fast-growing
Brazilian telecoms industry that looks ripe for consolidation.
"I've never heard anyone criticise him," said Eduardo Tude,
head of the Teleco consultancy in Brazil. "His strengths are his
experience and the work he's done at PT (Portugal Telecom), as
well as his vision for the sector."
But Bava will be competing with telecoms industry
heavyweights, including his personal friend Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim, the owner of America Movil which rivals
Oi in Brazil, as well as Spain's Telefonica.
While Oi is Brazil's biggest fixed-line telecoms firm, it
lags Telefonica's Vivo, Telecom Italia's TIM and American Movil
in the rapidly expanding mobile sector and is losing customers.
With Telefonica tightening its grip on Telecom Italia
, many analysts expect a break up of TIM. By merging
with Portugal Telecom, Oi aims to make cost savings and put
itself in a better position to raise equity in order to take
part in any consolidation and reverse its underperformance.
Bava's work at Portugal Telecom suggests he's up to the job.
"THE MESSI OF TELECOMS"
After joining the former state-owned monopoly as finance
chief, Bava became chief executive in 2008 of a largely
fixed-line business losing customers.
Five years on, and despite Portugal's prolonged recession
and international bailout, subscriber numbers are up 14 percent
after Bava led a drive to bundle together traditional fixed-line
services with pay-TV, internet and then mobile services.
While operating revenues plunged in the depths of the
crisis, they have now recovered to 2008 levels, and operating
costs are little changed despite an expansion of the network.
The cost control - which included an innovative adaptation
of Israeli software initially designed for the military to
install and service bundled kits - bodes particularly well for
the Portugal Telecom merger with Oi, with analysts' sceptical
about the combined firm's goal to make $2.5 billion of savings.
Bava also got a taste of dealmaking, expanding Portugal
Telecom's presence in fast-growing Brazil and Angola and
striking a lucrative asset sale with Telefonica in 2010.
According to former colleagues, he was involved in all
aspects of the business, even down to answering client calls and
offering products on the doorstep - a hands on approach he has
continued in Brazil, to the surprise of his sales team.
"He can be tough but he doesn't raise his voice often. He's
intolerant of incompetence, but not to errors that come from
trying," said a long-term collaborator who did not want to be
named.
After being awarded the title of Best Technology, Media &
Telecom CEO in Europe by Institutional Investor magazine three
times, including this year, Bava attracted another nickname -
"The Messi of telecoms" - after Argentine soccer star Lionel
Messi, who has scooped a string of sporting awards.
But it was not all good news at Portugal Telecom under Bava,
as its debts rose and share price approximately halved.
"It's hard to blame Bava for these mostly external impacts,
although maybe he should have reduced the company's indebtedness
instead of paying out dividends. But then it kept shareholders
happy," said a sector specialist who declined to be named.
Bava's long-term colleague said his cosmopolitan background
would be a big asset in dealing with global industry leaders.
Brought up a Sunni Muslim and from a family with Indian
origins, Bava is married to a Portuguese Catholic, and his
banking career saw him work at Warburg Dillon Read, Deutsche
Morgan Grenfell and then Merrill Lynch.
He is more comfortable speaking English, with a crisp City
of London business accent, than Portuguese, which he speaks
fluently but peppers with English terms and expressions.
"He thinks in English, his approach is more Anglo-Saxon. But
truly, he's very cosmopolitan, a citizen of the world and this
helps him a lot in his task of growing more and more
international," the colleague said.