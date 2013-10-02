版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 21:05 BJT

Oi, Portugal Telecom deal takes consolidation further -minister

SAO PAULO Oct 2 The combination of Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is the latest step in the companies' long-standing strategy of consolidating operations, Brazilian Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐