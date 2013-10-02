版本:
Combined Oi/Portugal Telecom to bear Brazil-like ratings -Oi CEO

SAO PAULO Oct 2 The company resulting from the combination between Brazil's Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is expected to bear investment-grade ratings similar to those of the Brazilian government, Oi Chief Executive Officer Zeinal Bava said on a conference call on Wednesday.

Oi Chief Financial Officer Bayard Gontijo said on the same call that the new entity, known as CorpCo, will have investment-grade status.
