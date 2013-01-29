版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 15:44 BJT

POSCO CEO says sees Q1 earnings to improve sharply from Q4

SEOUL Jan 29 The chief executive of South Korean steelmaker POSCO, Chung Joon-yang, said the steelmaker expected its earnings to improve "significantly" in the January to March period from the preceding quarter, driven by lower costs of raw materials and recovery in steel prices in China.

The CEO made the remarks after POSCO reported a 51 percent slump in quarterly operating profit as tepid demand and falling prices offset lower raw material costs helped by a firmer local currency.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐