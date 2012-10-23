UPDATE 2-POSCO cuts investment goal after Q3 profit tumbles

* Annual investment target cut again, $1 bln cut in total
* Q3 operating profit 819 bln won vs 840 bln won consensus
* Sales outlook cut for third time this year
* Slower China economy weighs on demand for steel
* Shares end down 2.1 pct on rating downgrade before results
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
cut its annual investment target after posting a 25
percent drop in quarterly profit, tightening its belt in
response to concerns about its appetite for acquisitions.
The company said it would only take a very small stake in a
consortium seeking to buy Australian miner Arrium Ltd,
while a source familiar with the matter said it had only made a
preliminary offer to look at ThyssenKrupp's mills in
Brazil and the United States.
The world's fourth-largest steelmaker has been hit by a
cooling China economy that has sapped demand for steel as well
as by chronic oversupply from Chinese rivals.
The discouraging results come on the heels of a cut in its
credit rating by Standard & Poor's that sent its shares down as
much a 3 percent to the lowest in over a year.
Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer of steel, tumbled to a three-year-low in September.
POSCO said demand for steel had bottomed out and would
gradually recover from the fourth quarter, but forecast only 3
percent growth for next year.
"The recovery of the steel industry is being delayed," Shim
Tong-wook, a company senior vice president told a briefing.
The steelmaker cut its investment target for resources by
seven percent to 3.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion) and added that
it could cut even further if needed. The new target is now $1
billion lower than an initial estimate made earlier in the year.
It was not immediately clear what investments would be
scaled back.
POSCO has been looking to boost its access to iron ore and
coal used to make steel, including taking a 12.5 percent stake
in the $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia and a
24.5 percent stake in the West Pilbara Iron Ore joint venture.
It did say it was optimistic about the consortium's bid for
Arrium, which has rejected a $1 billion offer.
SALES OUTLOOK CUT AGAIN
POSCO, the first major steel mill to report July-September
earnings, posted an operating profit of 819 billion won ($741.7
million) on a parent basis, slightly below an average estimate
of 840 billion won from 20 analysts polled by Reuters.
This was down from 1.09 trillion won a year ago and a third
consecutive quarter of profit decline. POSCO made 1.06 trillion
won in the previous quarter.
The South Korean firm, 5 percent owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway , also cut its annual sales
target for a third time to 36.3 trillion won.
That is down 3.2 percent from its July estimate and 12
percent below the top of the initial range it gave in January.
Quarterly parent sales fell 11 percent to 8.9 trillion won,
versus an average forecast of 8.95 trillion won.
Its weakened earnings outlook has prompted brokerages to cut
their target share prices for the company and its stock has lost
8.3 percent so far this year, after slumping 21 percent in 2010
and 22 percent in 2011.
Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings plans to announce
quarterly earnings on Oct. 24. ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, will report on Oct. 31, while Nippon
Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, which merged this month,
will report results on Nov. 9.
The prolonged market slowdown has forced some steelmakers in
Europe and China to go as far as suspending production or trying
to sell or shutter blast furnaces.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel), China's
biggest listed steelmaker, suspended production at a loss-making
plant. In Europe, ArcelorMittal told unions it will permanently
close two mothballed furnaces in northeastern France.