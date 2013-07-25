POSCO Q2 profit falls 36 pct on weak China steel demand

SEOUL, July 25 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
posted a 36 percent year-on-year drop in operating
profit in the second quarter, slightly better than analysts'
forecasts, as demand in top steel consumer China remained weak,
depressing prices.
The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker in terms of production
said on Thursday operating profit for the April-to-June period
was 703 billion won ($631.7 million) compared to 1.1 trillion
won in the same year-ago period.
Analysts had forecast a 678 billion won operating profit for
the quarter. POSCO's operating profits in the first quarter were
581 billion won.
Sales fell 16 percent to 7.74 trillion won, versus a
consensus forecast of 7.99 trillion won. The company also
maintained its 2013 sales target of 32 trillion won.
Berkshire Hathaway , the investment firm of
billionaire Warren Buffett, owns a 5 percent stake in POSCO.