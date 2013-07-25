CORRECTED-POSCO to cut 2014 group investments amid mkt downturn

(Corrects to clarify investment cut, dollar conversion in the
first paragraph)
SEOUL, July 25 POSCO, the world's
fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it expects to slash
its group investments by 1-2 trillion won ($899 million-$1.8
billion) next year from a projected 7-8 trillion won this year.
Chief Financial Officer Park Ki-hong also said he expects
second-half operating profit to be at a similar level to the
1.28 trillion won achieved in the first half of this year.
($1 = 1112.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)