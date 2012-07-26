版本:
POSCO Specialty seeks exchange approval for IPO

SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel Co has applied for approval for an initial public offering from the stock exchange, bourse operator Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

POSCO Specialty, of which steelmaker POSCO holds a 95 percent stake as of Thursday, is expected to raise between $500 million and $700 million through the offering slated for the fourth quarter.

The company said Tong Yang Securities and Korea Investment & Securities had been chosen as lead managers, while Goldman Sachs a n d KB Investment & Securities were serving as co-bookrunners.

