UPDATE 1-POSCO Q3 profit jumps to over 4-year-high as China prices gain

(Adds China steel prices, POSCO shares)
* Q3 profit at 1.03 trillion won, vs 652 billion won year
ago
* Beats consensus forecast of 904 billion won
* POSCO's Q3 revenue down 9 percent from a year ago
SEOUL, Oct 26 POSCO posted its
strongest quarterly operating profit in more than four years,
beating analysts' estimates, as a sustained recovery in Chinese
steel prices helped boost margins for South Korea's top
steelmaker.
Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer, have rallied 50 percent this year as Beijing's
efforts to reduce a crippling overcapacity in the sector have
led to lower inventories of the alloy in the country.
POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker in 2015, said
on Wednesday that its consolidated operating profit rose to 1.03
trillion won ($908.79 million) in the third quarter, up from 652
billion won a year earlier and the highest since early 2012.
The operating profit figure also beat a consensus forecast
of 904 billion won from a Reuters' poll of 15 analysts.
POSCO's revenue declined 9 percent from a year ago to 12.75
trillion won, versus analysts' estimates of 13.3 trillion won.
POSCO shares ended down 0.4 percent in the wider market
that declined 1.1 percent prior to the earnings
announcement. The shares of the steelmaker, which fell for a
sixth year in 2015, have rallied 49 percent so far in 2016,
tracking higher Chinese steel prices.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Additional reporting by Manolo
Serapio in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)