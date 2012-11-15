US futures regulators appeal position limits decision

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. futures regulators on Thursday formally appealed a judge's September ruling against a new rule that would place limits on the number of contracts a commodities speculator can hold.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The appeal had been widely expected after three people on the five-member panel signaled support for the idea.
Two trade groups challenged the rule, saying regulators have failed to show it was necessary or would reduce excessive speculation in commodities markets.
On Sept. 28, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins sent the rule back to the CFTC for further consideration, saying that the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not give the commission a "clear and unambiguous mandate" to set position limits without showing they were necessary.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.