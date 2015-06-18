Post Holdings lowers estimate of avian flu's hit to egg supply

June 18 Food company Post Holdings Inc
said a company-owned chicken flock in Nebraska, which tested
positive for avian flu last month, was released from quarantine
as several rounds of subsequent tests "did not confirm the
presumptive positive".
The company said the U.S. Department of Agriculture released
the flock on Thursday, a move that lowered its total affected
egg supply to about 25 percent of commitments.
Post Holdings had said on May 27 that 35 percent of
commitments were affected after reporting that the flock had
tested positive for avian flu.
The company, best known for its breakfast cereals including
Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, said on Thursday it
continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be hurt by
about $20 million due to the impact of the avian flu outbreak.
