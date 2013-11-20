版本:
BRIEF-Post reports Q4 loss per share $0.10

Nov 20 Post Holdings Inc : * Reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 * Q4 loss per share $0.10 * Q4 sales $291.7 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Expects fiscal 2014 adjusted EBITDA to be between $245 million and $260

million * Q4 revenue view $276.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
