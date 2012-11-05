版本:
New Issue - Post Apartment sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 5 Post Apartment Homes LP on
Friday sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: POST APARTMENT

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    12/01/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.972   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.378 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/07/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 165 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

