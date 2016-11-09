UPDATE 1-Poste Italiane eyes asset management deals after solid results

(Recasts to add CEO, CFO comments at analyst conference call)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Nov 9 Poste Italiane said on
Wednesday it could expand its asset management business and
offer new investment products through its 13,000 branches after
reporting a nearly 30 percent rise in 9-month operating profit.
The national post office, once a byword for inefficient
public administration, has turned into a conglomerate that
offers banking and insurance services on top of traditional mail
and parcel delivery.
It was partly privatised a year ago and is now focusing on
asset management, parcel delivery and transaction banking to
grow and offset a drastic fall in traditional postal services.
"Because we are a powerful distribution network, we may look
at opportunities to grow in asset management," CEO Francesco
Caio told an analyst conference call, adding the group would
take a disciplined approach to potential acquisitions.
Poste CFO Luigi Ferraris added the group had room to fund
acquisitions through debt, given its 274 million euro net
industrial financial surplus at the end of September.
Ferraris also said Poste had planned to extract value from
its real estate assets, which could give the group more
financial firepower next year if needed.
The two top managers made no mention of any target, but
sources have previously said the group could present on Thursday
a binding offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager
Pioneer in a deal worth more than 3 billion euros.
The state-controlled group is expected to table a bid for
Pioneer together with Italian asset gatherer Anima Holding
and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP),
sources have said.
Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, U.S.-based
Ameriprise Financial, Australia's Macquarie and
Scottish Aberdeen Asset Management are also expected to
bid for Pioneer.
Poste Italiane said its earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) rose in the first nine months of the year to 1.196
billion euros ($1.3 billion), boosted by continued growth of its
insurance business and a capital gain from the sale of a stake
in Visa Europe.
Analysts were expecting an operating profit of 1.146 billion
euros in the period.
Revenues were up nearly 8 percent year-on-year to 25.7
billion euros, in line with a consensus of 25.68 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)