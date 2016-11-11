UPDATE 1-Swiss bank PostFinance to charge millionaire deposit holders

(Adds quotes and background)
ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss bank PostFinance
will start charging private customers for holding deposits of
more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), it said on
Friday, blaming the impact of the Swiss National Bank's negative
interest rates policy.
Switzerland has the highest density of millionaires in the
West, with nearly 10 percent of all households having $1 million
or more. A study by consultancy Capgemini this year estimated
that there were 358,400 people in Switzerland with a net worth
of more than $1 million.
Almost all Swiss banks have refrained so far from imposing
negative rates on ordinary retail customers, although some do
for very large cash holdings by wealthy private clients.
But PostFinance, the banking arm of the Swiss Post Office,
will from the start of February levy a 1 percent annual fee on
deposits of above 1 million francs, it said on its website.
"The assets in all private and savings accounts will be
taken into account. Most private and business customers will
remain exempt from the fee on the credit balance," it said as
part of a range of fee hikes and rate cuts.
"I appreciate that these measures will not be very popular
amongst our customers. Nobody likes paying fees," Chief
Executive Hansruedi Koeng said, reminding clients it had paid
attractive interest rates and fees for years.
"We too are pained by the fact that this is no longer
possible to the same extent due to negative interest rates, the
lending prohibition and the costs incurred by stricter
regulatory requirements," he added.
Unlike most rivals, PostFinance cannot by law make mortgage
loans, which restricts its ability to offset the 0.75 percent
rate the SNB charges banks for excess deposits and which has
cost PostFinance more than 10 million francs this year.
But even UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager,
said in September it could pass on negative interest rates to
more depositors if Switzerland's central bank persists with
sub-zero rates.
The SNB has since January 2015 used negative rates and
market interventions to tame the Swiss franc's exchange rate,
whose strength hamstrings the export-led economy.
The policy has come under fire from banks and pension funds,
but has been defended by the SNB as necessary.
"The SNB takes these concerns very seriously," SNB Chairman
Thomas Jordan said last month, but noted "generous" exemptions
from negative rates on banks' deposits at the SNB let them
decide whether and how much to pass on negative rates to
clients.
($1 = 0.9872 Swiss francs)
