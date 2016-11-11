Swiss PostFinance to start negative rates for rich private clients

ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss bank PostFinance will start charging private customers to hold deposits of more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.01 million), it said on Friday, citing the impact of the Swiss National Bank's negative rates policy to curb the strong franc.

"From Feb. 1 2017 and until further notice, it will charge a 1 percent fee on the proportion of the credit balance of wealthy private customers that exceeds 1 million francs," it said on its website. "The assets in all private and savings accounts will be taken into account. Most private and business customers will remain exempt from the fee on the credit balance."

Almost all Swiss banks have refrained so far from imposing negative rates on retail customers although some do for very large cash holdings by private clients.

