Swiss PostFinance to start negative rates for rich private clients

ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss bank PostFinance will start
charging private customers to hold deposits of more than 1
million Swiss francs ($1.01 million), it said on Friday, citing
the impact of the Swiss National Bank's negative rates policy to
curb the strong franc.
"From Feb. 1 2017 and until further notice, it will charge a
1 percent fee on the proportion of the credit balance of wealthy
private customers that exceeds 1 million francs," it said on its
website. "The assets in all private and savings accounts will be
taken into account. Most private and business customers will
remain exempt from the fee on the credit balance."
Almost all Swiss banks have refrained so far from imposing
negative rates on retail customers although some do for very
large cash holdings by private clients.
($1 = 0.9872 Swiss francs)
