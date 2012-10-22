版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 04:08 BJT

New Issue- Post Holdings adds $250 mln in notes

Oct 22 Post Holdings Inc, guaranteed by
the company's subsidiary, Post Foods LLC, on Monday added $250
million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 
    Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: POST HOLDINGS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 106      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.334 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 507 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

