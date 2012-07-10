Postmedia reports larger quarterly net loss

TORONTO, July 10 Postmedia Network,
which publishes Canada's largest chain of newspapers, reported a
wider fiscal third-quarter net loss on Tuesday, as its print
advertising revenues dropped again.
Postmedia, whose papers include the flagship National Post,
as well as the Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver
Sun, said its net loss in the quarter ended May 31 widened to
C$12.1 million from a year-ago loss of C$2.7 million.
The company was created to buy the newspaper assets of
bankrupt Canwest. It is attempting to cut costs by reshaping its
titles for the digital age and increasing revenue from its
websites, smartphone and tablets apps, and other services.